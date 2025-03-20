Kolkata Police urges IPL date change amid Ram Navami security preparations

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is gearing up to maintain law and order on April 6, the day of Ram Navami to ensure safety of the citizens.

The police also wrote to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to change the date of the IPL match that is scheduled to take place on the same day, citing non availability of enough police force to provide security alongside with the law and order duty throughout the day.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma attended a programme at the Park Circus seven point crossing where he was asked about the security arrangement on the day of Ram Navami, the senior IPS officer said: “There is still a lot of time left before Ram Navami. We are prepared. We have held meetings at various places in this regard. The matter has been discussed in detail. We are also keeping an eye on the situation. Adequate measures will be taken.”

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the Kolkata Police has already sent a letter to the CAB requesting to change the date of the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants that is scheduled to take place on the day of Ram Navami.

In the letter, the police reportedly mentioned that due to not having enough police force to provide security for the match after performing the law and order maintenance duty. According to media reports, the CAB president Snehasish Ganguly has conveyed the message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the date for the match.

It may be mentioned that the IPL match which was scheduled to be held at Kolkata, on the day of Ram Navami, last year was rescheduled for the same reason.

On Wednesday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma distributed water bottles, ORS, sunglasses and umbrellas to the traffic police personnel at several places across the city including, Park Circus seven point crossing, Parama Island, Ruby crossing and other areas.

During the handing over of the summer essentials to the traffic cops, Verma also advised to stay in the shade as much as possible to avoid falling I’ll which may lead to heat stroke.