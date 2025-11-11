Kolkata Police upgrading its cyber labs

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is upgrading its cyber labs to strengthen the infrastructure as well as for developing a back-up infrastructure for quick investigation and action along with an aim to enhance safety and security of women.

The upgradation of the cyber lab is being made using the funds under the Nirbhaya Project. The estimated cost for the project is around 5.68 crore. A tender has already been floated to buy new and advanced equipment.

According to sources, though several equipment already exist in the cyber labs of the city police, it was felt that technological upgradation is necessary to deal with the current trends of cyber crime. As per the tender, police would buy 12 aerial imaging devices, three digital intelligence forensic workstation, two forensic laptops, one forensic detective software, one forensic studio set up and one magnet axiom cyber along with 10 mirrorless still cameras, 18 professional lenses, 32 video cameras and a few more objects which are necessary for the cyber crime investigations. The software-based platforms like forensic detectives help the cops to extract data faster and reliably from computers, laptops, smart phones along with devices like drones and virtual assistance technology-based devices.