Kolkata Police to soon install 96 new CCTVs at 8 police stns

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, as a part of its initiative to enhance security of the police stations and abide by the Supreme Court guidelines, is soon going to install 96 new CCTV cameras in eight police stations.

Along with the CCTV cameras, audio recording equipment will also be installed as directed by the apex court.

According to sources, within the past two years, Kolkata Police had started installing new CCTV cameras to cover every inch of the police stations. It has been learnt that so far, 24 police stations out of 91 police stations have been equipped with new and sophisticated cameras with audio recording facilities. Recently, Kolkata Police was granted permission for installation of such cameras and facilities at eight police stations, including Alipore, Bhowanipore, Chetla, Kalighat, Anandapur, Purba Jadavpur, Garden Reach and West Port. Sources informed that a tender has already been floated for procuring and installing CCTV cameras in those police stations. In each of the police stations, four outdoor bullet and eight indoor dome cameras will be installed.

Among the 96 cameras to be procured, 16 cameras will be having motorised varifocal lens with support of 60 meters infrared distance for roadside footage recording.

The focus and focal length of these cameras can be controlled remotely. “As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and to increase security of the police stations, these cameras are getting installed. Such cameras will be installed in all the police stations in phases,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

It may be mentioned that as per the Supreme Court guideline, the state and the Central government should ensure that that no part of a police station is left uncovered, it is

imperative to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points, main gate of the police stations, inside the lock-ups, corridors, reception area, all verandas/outhouses, Inspector’s room, Sub Inspector’s room; areas outside the lock-up, in front of the police station compound, outside of the toilets; duty officer’s room, back part of the police station etc. Also, the CCTV cameras must be equipped with night vision and audio recording facilities.