Kolkata Police to soon flag off bus for cyber awareness

The Kolkata Police is going to flag off a bus as part of their cyber awareness programme soon.

According to sources, Kolkata Police had provided a bus to the state Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) department which had installed the set up for cyber awareness purposes. The said bus will roam across the city and make people aware about the trend of cyber crime and how to stay safe from such crimes.

Initially, the bus will go to the schools and colleges to educate the students. People can also ask the demonstrators about the technology and its use. Inside the bus, several LED monitors have been installed where audio visual clippings will be played to show people about how cyber crimes take place along with dos and don’ts.