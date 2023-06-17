Kolkata Police to procure summer essentials for cops on poll duty

KOLKATA: Keeping the issues that police face while performing duties during elections in summer, Kolkata Police are buying several objects like, water bottles, ORS, bed rolls and other objects for the cops who will be sent to districts for the upcoming Panchayat elections.



A tender has been floated on an urgent basis to procure the need. The bid submission had started from Tuesday which will end on June 26 afternoon.

According to sources, the supply order will be issued as soon as possible after the bidding ends. The successful bidder who will get the contract will have to supply the objects within seven days as it would be distributed among the police personnel later.

As per the tender, 8000 water bottles and 2,50,000 ORS sachets will be bought keeping the hot weather in mind.

This apart, 10000 bed rolls and 10000 water jerricans, each of five litre capacity will be bought. These apart, 8000 three cell torch and batteries will be bought as in rural areas it is an essential product to carry.