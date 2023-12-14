Kolkata Police to procure special walkie talkies with video recording feature

In a bid to add more teeth to its surveillance, the Kolkata Police is learnt to have taken a decision to procure about 700 special walkie talkies which will have an advanced technology allowing the police to record live video from the spot and send it to Lalbazar Headquarters.

It was learnt that such a decision was taken keeping in mind that during several incidents CCTV cameras get vandalised by an incensed mob or remain non-functional. In such circumstances the police are unable to check footage for proper investigation.

Sources said that a Delhi-based company got in touch with the Kolkata Police and it was decided that they would provide the police force with the special walkie talkie which apart from enabling communication between police personnel, will also allow video recording of the incident site.

The machines will have a 4G internet facility which will allow long distance communication. The recorded conversations will remain available with the police control room.

As soon as live video feed is received, an alert message will be generated to Lalbazar. The message will also reach the control rooms of Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) and Joint CP (Crime).

It is also learnt that even in times of internet connection failure, the system’s video recording feature will continue to function as it has adequate storage space of about 8Gb for storage of video footage. Once the internet connection is resumed, these storage footages could be sent to the control rooms.

Sources said such machines are being put to use for the first time in the country and the Kolkata Police will be

the first user.