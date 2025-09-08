Kolkata Police to procure advanced mobile baggage scanners

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has decided to buy two new advanced mobile baggage scanners for use by the Special Branch for the purpose of security checking during any event.

The new baggage scanners will be equipped with such a technology where the x-ray will not damage any electronic equipment such as camera, laptop or similar devices.

According to sources, on September 2, a tender was floated to buy two vehicle-mounted baggage scanners for use by the Special Branch of the Kolkata Police. In the notice inviting the e-tenders, the specifications for the scanners have clearly mentioned. As per the demand of the city police authorities, the tunnel size of the scanner should be not less than 60 cm wide and 40 cm height. Also, the conveyor belt must have the capacity to hold weight not less than 160 kg. These apart, the scanner must be able to scan at least 300 bags in an hour when non stop baggages are put.

Earlier, on many occasions police faced questions from people that their cameras and laptops stopped working after being through the baggage scanners. In several instances, memory cards got damaged as well.

Due to the advanced technology, these scanners will also be equipped with ‘colour coded imaging’. If any metal object, organic or inorganic material, or any material having high density, will be marked with different colours.