Kolkata Police to procure 700 body cameras

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is buying 700 body-worn cameras for use by the traffic police and law and order force.



As the Bhangar division has been added and will start functioning soon, additional body cameras were required for the police force to maintain law and order.

A tender has already been floated to buy those cameras which will be closed for bidding after 3 pm on September 27.

Earlier, the body camera was introduced in the Kolkata Police in 2016 and the first batch of cameras was given to traffic Sergeants so that they can record the entire procedure while prosecuting a traffic norms violator.

The need for such cameras was felt while encountering errant motorists while prosecuting them.

Later more such body-worn cameras were procured and given to the law-and-order forces as well as to the police stations.

Even when police go for a raid, cops use body cameras as it helps them to dismiss any false allegation slapped on them. In the tender, Kolkata Police has mentioned the specifications which the supplying company will have to follow.

As per the specification mentioned in the e-tender, the sensor capacity of the cameras must be 20 megapixels or higher with a video recording quality of 720P, 30 frames per second and must be night vision enabled to record video in a minimum of 40-feet distance.

The wide-angle facility between 120 degrees and 150 degrees is also a must. The storage capacity must be 128 GB minimum.