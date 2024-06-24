Kolkata Police to launch ‘smartphone app’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is taking a proactive step by introducing a smartphone application that will allow for the storage of soft copies of case-related documents, making them readily accessible at any time.



This system not only facilitates law enforcement in locating case-related documents within a file but also serves as a safeguard in the event of misplacement of physical documents or document segments.

According to sources, although several operations of Kolkata Police have been transferred to an online system, in many instances, cops still use the old system of keeping physical documents in files. In case any particular document is required, concerned police officers need to search for the physical document.

Also in case a court directs to submit the case diary, the entire file needs to be handed over to the court. In several instances, it was found that some documents went missing and the same needed to be made again which takes time.

Moreover, investigating officers of cases forget to keep the pictures of the crime scene and others relating to the case.

This new application styled as ‘case diary app’ will solve these problems. At present the application has been downloaded in a few police officers’ smartphones in Behala as a pilot project. If it succeeds, then the access to this app will be given to all the officers of Kolkata Police in phases.

The police officers will also be relieved from carrying the hard copies of the documents while going for further probe in a case.