Kolkata Police to keep van for towing wrecked vehicles

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has decided to keep a wrecker van on the Vidyasagar Setu in a ‘ready to move’ position due to frequent massive traffic congestion owing to malfunctioning of vehicles.



Recently, the traffic congestion came to the notice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She reportedly got in touch with the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal and inquired about the cause behind the traffic congestion.

Goyal reportedly called a meeting with the senior Kolkata Police officials and discussed the matter.

On Wednesday, he made an inspection of the Vidyasagar Setu as well.

Police reportedly claimed that since the two lanes have been blocked for the maintenance work of the bridge, the effective lane for vehicular movement got narrower.

As a result, the movement of vehicles slowed down. Such malfunctioning causes massive traffic congestion. To solve the problem,

Kolkata Police will keep a wrecker van on the Vidyasagar Setu in ready position so vehicles can be removed quickly using the wrecker van.