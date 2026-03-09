Kolkata Police to install over 200 CCTV cameras in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is going to install more than 200 CCTV cameras in multiple locations, including some of its office premises, soon to strengthen vigilance.



According to sources, multiple tenders have been floated to procure the CCTV cameras and maintenance under several heads. It has been learnt that 60 CCTV cameras will be procured, which would be installed at the office of the Kolkata Police, Special Task Force (STF), Wireless Branch and Enforcement Branch located at 112 Ripon Street to enhance security.

Apart from this, at ward 87, which is in Lake Road and its surrounding areas, Kolkata Police is going to install about 96 new CCTV cameras at 35 places to ensure the safety of the residents.

For the installation of the cameras, about Rs 23.99 lakh will be spent.

Meanwhile, for the use of the Traffic Department, 10 CCTV cameras will be installed, while for the use of the Detective Department, 67 CCTV cameras will be installed at a cost of about

Rs 27.23 lakh. Along with these, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, 30 new CCTV cameras are to be installed at the Madhabpur police station in Bhangar Division, covering the total area.

Sources informed that, earlier, Kolkata Police had installed about 96 new CCTV cameras in eight police stations last year.

It was learnt that the installation of the new CCTV cameras is a part of the Kolkata Police initiative to comply with the Supreme Court directions and to cover every inch of the police stations under CCTV surveillance.