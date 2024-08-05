Kolkata Police to impose Rs 5K fine on motorists causing traffic obstruction

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has decided to slap a fine amounting to Rs 5000 or more on the motorists obstructing traffic movement on Maa and AJC Bose Road flyovers owing to either malfunction of vehicles or stopping their vehicles over petty issues like minor collisions which can create major traffic snarl, especially during peak hours.

This came after several measures were taken to reduce the congestion, which did not have any effect.

According to sources, everyday on average 8-10 cars malfunction on Maa and AJC Bose Road flyovers including around five during peak hours. It was noticed that the cars that broke down on the flyovers were not maintained by the owners. Due to the breakdown of the cars, smooth movement gets obstructed. Also, cops have noticed that in case of minor collisions between two or more cars, the drivers or owners get down and get involved in arguments and altercations. This apart, a section of two-wheeler riders also stop at multiple locations on the flyovers for no reason. Earlier, Kolkata Traffic Police was mulling to make some changes in the traffic movement to reduce the traffic congestion.

However, the issue of broken-down vehicles was marked as a major problem. After a thorough discussion senior officials of Kolkata Police decided to prosecute people a good amount which will make them maintain their vehicles so that the cars do not break down on the road. The drivers or owners of those cars who stop the vehicles unnecessarily on the flyovers obstructing traffic movement will also be prosecuted. Kolkata Traffic Police has already posted in its X handle about the decision to make people aware. The post read: “Frequent breakdown of poorly maintained vehicles and arguments over minor collisions leading to severe congestion on (A J C Bose Road & Maa Flyover). This will be viewed as causing obstruction to smooth flow of traffic and will be prosecuted U/s 190(1) MV Act, inviting severe penalty amounting to Rs 5000/- and above.”