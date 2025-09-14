Kolkata Police to enforce traffic curbs from ‘Mahalaya’

Kolkata: Just a week ahead of ‘Mahalaya’, which ushers in Debipaksha and marks the beginning of Durga Puja, the city is preparing for the expected rush at Puja pandals.

As many people begin pandal-hopping early to avoid the crowds, Kolkata Police will start implementing traffic restrictions from ‘Mahalaya’ (September 21). Though the full traffic arrangements for Durga Puja will come into effect from Tritiya (September 25), sources said additional deployment of traffic personnel will continue from ‘Mahalaya’ at major locations across the city.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police, goods vehicles weighing more than 1,600 kg will not be allowed to ply in the city between 3 am and 10 pm on ‘Mahalaya’, except those carrying essential supplies such as LPG cylinders, petroleum, oil, oxygen, vegetables and medicines. Vehicles weighing less than 1,600 kg, barring a few models, will be allowed entry only after 4 pm. No vehicles will be permitted to move further south from the crossing of Kiran Shankar Roy Road and Strand Road.

Buses on the Babu Ghat route will be restricted and diverted from the Hare Street–Strand Road crossing between 4 am and 4 pm. All vehicles, except those carrying devotees, will be diverted from the Clyde Road–Commissariat Road crossing and Clyde Road–St. George’s Road crossings towards Kidderpore Road and Vidyasagar Setu. Auckland Road will remain closed from Government Place (West) between 4 am and 4 pm, while Kingsway will be shut from the Plassey Gate Road crossing, except for vehicles carrying devotees, as and when required.

Police said these measures are intended to ensure smooth movement of devotees, particularly those offering tarpan at the Hooghly and to maintain order on ‘Mahalaya’ morning.