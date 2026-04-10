Kolkata Police to conduct night patrol

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Thursday directed senior officers to ensure strict vigil and conduct night patrols from 10 pm to 2 am ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a meeting with senior officers, including joint commissioners and deputy commissioners, Nand instructed them to

carry out area inspections during the night and supervise election-related incidents closely.

“Senior officers must be present during pickets and monitoring operations, and coordinate with central forces when required,” he said. Bengal votes in two phases on April 23 and April 29.