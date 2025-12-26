Kolkata Police to boost disaster response with new vehicles

Kolkata: In a major development, Kolkata Police is upgrading its infrastructure necessary for the Disaster Management Group (DMG) by purchasing several vehicles for carrying the troops and rescue operations, along with hydraulic cranes.

According to sources, two separate e-tenders have been floated recently by the Kolkata Police for buying vehicles and other objects. The DMG of the city police is the first line of responders in case of any disaster for rescue missions and other related operations. For that, various types of equipment and objects are necessary to have in the DMG inventory.

Last year, Kolkata Police had bought 33 types of equipment for its DMG, including heavy-duty extendable ladder, a portable smoke exhauster-cum-ventilator, an underwater communication system, remote remote-controlled life buoy, objects needed for divers and battery-operated tower lights. This year, it was decided that to strengthen the Kolkata Police DMG water wing, two backup vehicles weighing between seven and nine tons will be procured. Also, as per the tender, two backup vehicles for collapsed structure search and rescue operations, along with 15 low-bed vehicles and three trucks, will be procured.

These apart, for rescue operations in the multistorey buildings and removing any obstruction, 12 hydraulic access platforms having 13 meters (about 42 feet) and two hydraulic cranes will also be procured. The hydraulic access platforms will be able to carry about 200 kg load while using those.