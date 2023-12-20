Kolkata Police to block IMEI numbers to disable stolen phones

In a bid to further crack down on mobile theft and cyber-crime cases, Kolkata Police has sent a request to block the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of about 50 stolen mobile phones to the National Cyber Crime Portal (NCCP) so that the device is rendered unusable.

Sources said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Cyber Crime of Kolkata Police, Atul Viswanathan held a meeting with the officers of the cyber cells of all the divisions. In the meeting, the officials of the cyber cells were directed to send a list of mobile phones that have been stolen or used in any cyber-crime to the Lalbazar which will further forward the list to the NCCP with a request to disable the devices by blocking the IMEI number.

According to senior police officials, in case of any cyber-crime, generally, the mobile number that was used to dupe people, was blocked so that the number cannot be used further for such criminal purposes. However, cyber criminals often use another SIM card to continue their fraudulent activities. If the mobile phones are disabled then they will have to buy new ones frequently which will mount a financial burden on them.

“A new feature has been added in the NCCP less than a month ago which allows blocking of the IMEI numbers. As a result, the mobile handset becomes useless. The IMEI numbers are being sent after a proper verification about the owner and his location. After verification, the IMEI number will be sent to the NCCP with a request to block the same,” said Viswanathan.