Kolkata Police to act against ‘unauthorised protests’

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is mulling to initiate legal action against the organisers of meetings and rallies which are taking place across the city demanding justice for the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College



and Hospital.

According to sources, for the past one month, a huge number of rallies and protest events had taken place across the city including the ‘reclaim the night’ events. It was observed by the police that maximum of the protest events and rallies are being called by anonymous people through social media platforms. In almost all the protest events, protestors blocked several major roads and crossings which hampered the normal flow of the traffic, causing immense trouble for the general people before the festive season started.

Road blockades at major intersections like Jadavpur, Gariahat, Rashbehari, Moulali, Sealdah, Shyambazar, and Sinthi caused significant traffic congestion across the city, raising concerns for city police.

By law, public rallies or events require police permission via a specified Kolkata Police format. However, organisers are allegedly exploiting a Supreme Court ruling, which protects peaceful protests, to hold events without police approval. In response, police are exploring ways to act against such unauthorised events while urging organisers to seek permission in advance and comply with legal requirements.