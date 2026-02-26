Kolkata Police tighten safety measures after fatal accidents

Kolkata: Following five deaths in three accidents this month, Kolkata Traffic Police have introduced engineering changes and stricter enforcement along Diamond Harbour Road and James Long Sarani. A proposal has also been sent to Metro authorities to improve illumination beneath elevated stations along the stretch.



The first intervention was carried out near ESI Hospital in Joka under the Thakurpukur Traffic Guard. After discussions with hospital authorities, the entry and exit gates were interchanged. Vehicles now enter from the Joka side and exit towards Thakurpukur. The crossover in front of the hospital has been restricted to ambulances carrying patients. Other vehicles are being diverted to take U-turns at the Diamond Harbour Road–James Long Sarani intersection near the Thakurpukur 3A bus stand or near the Joka WBTC tram depot. Rumble strips have been installed near the hospital gates and convex mirrors have been placed at the entry and exit points. Retro-reflective ‘Go Slow’ and ‘Accident-Prone Zone’ boards have been also erected. Pedestrian crossings are being regulated through barricades and drop gates to channel movement.

At Behala Chowrasta, where an eight-year-old boy was killed by a truck three years ago, the Diamond Harbour Road Traffic Guard has introduced several measures over the years. Pedestrian channels now guide commuters to zebra crossings and drop gates regulate crossings during peak hours. The direct right turn from Biren Roy Road (West) towards Joka has been stopped, with vehicles now required to turn left towards Taratala and take a signalised U-turn at the Shaw petrol pump cut-out.

Encroachments near Barisha High School have been cleared and hawkers shifted to a spot in front of Vivekananda Women’s College. Railings have been installed under the Metro viaduct, and the Sarsuna auto stand has been relocated near the traffic guard office and Maa Canteen, with batch-wise regulation.

An officer of the Diamond Harbour Road Traffic Guard said pedestrians often attempt to cross through moving traffic unless regulated.

Under the James Long Sarani Traffic Guard, the intersections of James Long Sarani and Raja Rammohan Roy Road and S N Roy Road are being redesigned. Guard rails have been installed, visibility has been improved and outdated traffic furniture has been replaced. Along with the installation of reflectors, stop lines and zebra markings have been repainted. A proposal has been submitted to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to round off a section of pavement at a blind corner to improve sightlines.

Traffic guards are also conducting regular awareness campaigns, including announcements at crossings and special sessions, to ensure compliance with signals and designated pedestrian routes.