Kolkata Police take measures to deal with cyclone impact

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) is all set to tackle the situation across the city during and after the land fall of the severe cyclone ‘Remal’ that hit the coast of Sunderbans between Sagar Island and Khepupara on Sunday night.



Taking lessons from the situations during Amphan and other storms that hit Kolkata earlier, police are taking all necessary precautions to lower the extent of damage as much as possible. Sources informed that the officers in-charge (OC) of all the police stations and traffic guards were directed to stay at their offices and jurisdiction and evaluate the damages after the storm ends. It was decided that during the storm all the flyovers in the city will be closed for vehicular traffic. Ghats located on the bank of the River Hooghly were cordoned off using barricades and guard rails to prevent people from going there. The divisional Deputy Commissioners (DC) were asked to patrol their respective areas before and after the cyclone hits.

One Disaster Management Group (DMG) team along with necessary equipment was deployed in each of the divisions for quick response in case of any emergency call.

Recently, all the traffic guards across the Kolkata Police jurisdiction sent a comprehensive report to Lalbazar. Sources said, the traffic guards were asked to mark the roads where chances of waterlogging are high and where trees may get uprooted during the stormy weather and block the roads. The traffic guards were asked to check the lamp posts to find out if any live electric wire is exposed.