Kolkata Police STF unearths arms factory in Bihar’s Gaya district

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has unearthed an arms factory with assistance from the STF of Bihar Police on Thursday afternoon at Gaya district in Bihar.



The arms factory was running in the guise of a furniture manufacturing shop.

According to police, acting on a tip off, Kolkata Police STF recently came to know about an arms factory which was running at Ranibigha village under jurisdiction of Tekari Police Station in Gaya district.

Accordingly, Bihar Police was contacted and a team from Kolkata went to Bihar a few days ago. On Thursday afternoon, during a joint raid, the arms factory was busted and two workers from Munger were caught red-handed while making improvised firearms.

During the raid, police found several machines used to manufacture multiple parts of pistols and huge numbers of iron bars. However, the owner of the illegal arms factory identified as Mukesh Kumar is absconding. After the raid was over, the accused persons and the items seized were handed over to Bihar Police for necessary action.