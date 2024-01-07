Kolkata Police starts sharing real-life stories of cybercrime victims

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is now sharing the stories of the victims of cybercrime to make people aware about the small mistakes which can make them lose their money.



So far Kolkata Police has shared short stories of two persons who had fallen into the trap of cyber criminals. The post also contains a brief warning about what not to do to stay safe from the cybercriminals.

Among the two short stories, one is of a man identified as Rohit Sen who was convinced by the fraudsters to join a Telegram group to write some promotional content. But he was made to pay Rs 43 lakh on several pretexts till the man realised that he was duped. In the warning, Kolkata Police mentioned that any offer of earning easy money by working less or from home, must not be entertained. Police further requested not to reply to any such messages.

In the second story, Suresh Roy, another resident of Kolkata was duped by an unknown fraudster by scanning a QR code sent by an unknown person. He was convinced by the accused to receive money by scanning the QR code. As soon as he scanned, Roy lost about 4.45 lakh. Police in this case has advised not to scan any QR code from any unauthorised sources. Also police mentioned that to receive money QR scanning is not needed. Scanning is needed only for making payment.