Kolkata Police starts Friendship Cup in Bhangar Division

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, with its aim to reach more and more people through its community police wing, started the Friendship Cup Football Tournament in Bhangar Division from Thursday.



Kolkata Police is also going to start their Kiran Project soon in Bhangar to provide computer training and develop their skills.

On Thursday, in presence of Indian footballer Syed Rahim Nabi and Additional Commissioner of Police (II) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bhangar Division, Saikat Ghosh, the Friendship Cup was inaugurated at the Bhangar Mahavidyalaya Ground. About 64 teams from the jurisdiction of Bhangar, Chandaneswar, Polerhat and Uttar Kashipur police station areas are taking part in the tournament. The tournament will continue for about a month.

“Our aim is to build a good relationship with the local people. A strong bonding between police and public helps us to prevent crimes and maintain law and order in the areas,” said a senior police officer.

Apart from the Friendship Cup, Kolkata Police is going to start the Kiran Project as well to train the youths with computer learning and develop their skills. Sarkar informed that the Kiran Project is expected to start within a month as necessary arrangements need to be made. “By the time the Friendship Cup ends, we hope to start the Kiran Project in Bhangar Division. We are trying to start with all the training courses,” said Sarkar.