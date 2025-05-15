Kolkata Police sleuths bust car-loan fraud racket; 5 arrested

Kolkata: The Bank Fraud Section (BFS) of the Kolkata Police Detective Department has arrested five persons on Tuesday and Wednesday for allegedly obtaining multiple car loans using forged documents.

Sources said sometime before July, five applications for car loan were submitted along with bank statements and income tax return files. After a few days the loans worth about Rs 76 lakh were sanctioned. During scrutiny of the documents later, the bank authority found that the IT return files and the bank statements were fake. On July 26, a complaint was lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station by the Area Manager (Investigations) of the said bank.

After the FIR was registered, the BFS took over the investigation. During the probe, police analysed the money trail to identify the beneficiaries. On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, police conducted raids at Taratala in Kolkata and Bishunupur in South 24-Parganas and arrested five persons - Ashikul Seikh, Somenath Ghosh, Avijit Pal, Saifulla Seikh and Shankar Gupta.

Police informed that Shankar is the kingpin of the whole racket who misappropriated the hypothecated vehicles and disposed of those to dealers and others. Ashikul is one of the masterminds of the whole operation and arranger of all the borrowers.

His mobile number was also given on the vehicle registration certificate of two hypothecated vehicles. Saifulla manufactured the fake bank statements and income tax returns. The other two, Somnath and Avijit, were the two borrowers of loans each worth Rs 14 lakh. The arrested persons are getting grilled to find out the others involved and recover the vehicles.