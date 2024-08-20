Kolkata Police serves notices to 280 people

Kolkata: On a day the Kolkata Police served notices to 280 odd people for circulating “fake news” on social media in connection with the incident of alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, two senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami appeared before the police at Lalbazar in connection with posts they had shared on social media.

Their summons have, however, been dismissed, claimed the doctors.

After appearing at Lalbazar, Dr Goswami told the media that the summons of two doctors were dismissed as their summons had no basis.

He also claimed that they did not divulge the identity of the victim. Dr Sarkar on the other hand said that there was nothing wrong in their statement and the police should know who had divulged the victim’s identity. Dr Saha also claimed that they did not make any information relating to the victim public.

Earlier in the day in response to summons, Sarkar and Goswami led a march of doctors to the Kolkata police’ headquarters on Monday afternoon.

The summons were related to their public remarks on the RG Kar incident.

The doctors’ rally began at the Calcutta Medical College and it was stopped by the police near Phears Lane-BB Ganguly Street Crossing. The two doctors were escorted to the police headquarters by senior officers. Calling the summons as “baseless” both the doctors said that they want justice for that young doctor, and they have not committed any crime.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police on Monday served notices to 280 people for circulating “fake news”. “Fake news has been spread by using IP addresses of Bangladesh and Pakistan too. Some people who have been served notices have revealed the identity of the victim on social media,” a senior police officer said on conditions of anonymity.

There have been a slew of posts in connection with the RG Kar incident in the last few days. According to sources in Kolkata Police, the sleuths have identified some 1000-odd fake profiles that have been responsible for spreading false information in connection with the case.