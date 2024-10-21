Kolkata police sergeant revives artistic passion, crafts idol of Goddess Kali

Kolkata: In a remarkable blend of duty and creativity, Sergeant Kaushik Naskar of the Diamond Harbour Traffic Guard sculpted the idol of Goddess Kali for the second time this year, reigniting his childhood passion for art.



Since childhood, Kaushik harboured dreams of joining the police force, a goal he achieved after successfully clearing the necessary exams. Initially, he set aside his artistic pursuits to focus on his responsibilities as a police officer. However, after watching inspiring videos on idol-making, he decided to take up the challenge himself, beginning his journey this year with an idol commissioned by a local club.

Kaushik recounted the difficulties he faced during the creation process. His first attempt resulted in a discarded idol, but undeterred, he pushed forward with renewed determination, using fresh clay to mold the Kali idol. As the festive day of the Puja drew near, he grappled with anxiety over whether he could participate after fulfilling his duty. Kaushik expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support from his colleagues, club members and family, including his wife and daughter, throughout this creative endeavour. Their encouragement played a vital role in his ability to balance his demanding job and artistic ambitions. Reflecting on his experiences, Kaushik shared plans to continue crafting idols in the future, highlighting the importance of pursuing one’s passions alongside professional commitments.

His story serves as an inspiration, showcasing how creativity can flourish even amidst the rigors of a demanding career.

As the festivities unfold, the community eagerly anticipates the unveiling of Kaushik’s Kali idol, a testament to resilience and artistic spirit in the heart of Kolkata.