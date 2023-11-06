Kolkata Police sends notice to BCCI seeking info on WC match ticket sales

Kolkata: A notice was sent to the president of BCCI Roger Binny to provide relevant documents regarding the sale of World Cup (WC) Cricket match tickets by him or any other competent person of his organisation to Investigating Officer of Maidan Police Station by November 7. The notice was issued on Saturday evening. Since November 1, Kolkata Police have arrested around 19 people in seven different cases in connection with black marketing of tickets. They have seized 108 tickets.



Acting on a complaint from a cricket fan, the police arrested three persons identified as Subhradip Bhattacharya, Suman Sarder and Sandipan Laha for selling Rs 900 worth tickets at a whopping cost of Rs 8000 per ticket. A total of 17 tickets were recovered from the arrested persons.

Out of the 19 arrested, five persons were remanded to police custody till November 6 by the lower court on Saturday.

On November 2, angry fans had gathered outside Eden Gardens seeking offline tickets to India vs. South Africa ICC World Cup match which was held on Sunday. Fans alleged that tickets to the upcoming match were sold out online in a matter of seconds. Hence, they came to Eden Gardens for offline tickets but the fans claimed that they were told that offline tickets were not being sold and they were asked to take up the matter with the Cricket Association of Bengal.