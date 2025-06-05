Kolkata Police returns money to victim of digital arrest

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has returned about Rs 28 lakh to a victim of digital arrest fraud on Thursday, just after a month of arresting all the accused involved.

According to police, during November, last year, a city-based doctor identified as Utpal Kumar Bit lodged a complaint at the Survey Park Police Station alleging that he was duped on the pretext of digital arrest. While narrating the incident, the doctor said that he was put in fear of digital arrest as his involvement was found in a money laundering case in Mumbai. The caller introduced himself as an officer of the Mumbai Police and allegedly threatened to arrest unless he followed the orders. Later, the fake police officer proposed to settle the matter against money. As Bit was in fear, he agreed and in phases transferred about Rs 1 crore to the fraudsters.

During the investigation, police arrested six persons in the past six months and recovered about Rs 30 lakh in two phases. Earlier, Rs 1.70 lakh was recovered from the accused persons and returned to Bit. Later, during last month, police recovered about Rs 28.37 lakh from an office in Bangur Avenue, Lake Town. On Thursday, the investigating officer of the case handed over Rs 28.37 lakh to the doctor.

