Kolkata Police rescues school child locked inside bus

Kolkata: In a swift and commendable action, the Kolkata Police saved a school child who was locked inside a bus outside St. Teresa’s School. Sergeant Aritra Mukherjee and Sergeant Palash Halder, while on duty, noticed the child locked inside the bus without any sign



of the driver.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the child, identified as Manushri Roy from Howrah Shibpur, was left unattended inside the locked bus. Despite efforts to locate the driver and owner, they were nowhere to be found. Using a phone affixed to the bus, the police managed to contact the authorities and initiated efforts to unlock the gate.

After a prolonged attempt, they successfully rescued the child and ensured her safe return to school. Sergeant Aritra Mukherjee, speaking exclusively to

Millennium Post, revealed that within minutes of the incident, the driver was located and detained for questioning. Subsequently, the driver admitted his fault before the headmistress of the school.

According to the driver’s statement, he had inadvertently overlooked the child who had fallen asleep. However, the police are conducting further investigations to ascertain if there was any underlying purpose behind the incident.