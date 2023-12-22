Kolkata Police relaunches its website

Kolkata: Kolkata Police relaunched its website making it more user-friendly.



According to sources, on Wednesday the updated website was launched with a new feature added where citizens can search their police stations through location tracking method.

The website has been given a new and trendy look with multiple shortcut links for easy access to several online services. Also the emergency numbers are being scrolled through a prominent location on the home screen of the website. Amid all the links on the home screen, a tab is there styled as ‘know your police station’.

If any person clicks on the tab, a dialogue box will open where the person will be asked to click on a certain spot. After clicking the location of the user, it will be shared with the Kolkata Police and based on the input, the details of the local police station will be seen on the screen.

This apart, several links are also there where the history of Kolkata Police and other sections like crime prevention, tender, gallery along with links to Youtube, Facebook and X are also provided on the home screen.