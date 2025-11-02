Kolkata Police redraws limits of five police stations

Kolkata: In a major administrative move, the boundaries of five police stations under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police have been reorganised by Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma.

According to sources, the areas of Alipore, Park Street, Watgunge, New Market and Ekbalpur police stations have been redefined under the new order. As per the decision, the jurisdictions of Alipore and Park Street police stations have been expanded.

Areas such as Lindsay Street and Sudder Street, which previously fell under the New Market police station, have now been brought under the jurisdiction of Park Street police station. Similarly, some areas earlier under the Watgunge and Ekbalpur police stations have been included within the Alipore police station’s jurisdiction.

A notification to this effect was issued on Friday by the Kolkata Police Commissioner, following a directive from the state Home and Hill Affairs Department regarding the reorganisation. The revised jurisdictions of the five police stations came into effect from Saturday.

However, the reorganisation has raised questions among some quarters, as the inclusion of additional areas is likely to require more personnel to effectively manage law and order in the expanded zones.