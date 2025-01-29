Kolkata Police recovers sophisticated firearm in city; sparks concerns

Kolkata: Kolkata Police found a sophisticated firearm from the accused arrested from Sealdah on Monday night which became a major cause of concern.

On the barrel of the sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, it was mentioned that the firearm was made in Italy. However, the actual origin and maker of the pistol is yet to be confirmed. Cops, however, confirmed that it is not like any firearm that is made in Munger or anywhere in India.

The five arrested persons were produced at the Bankshall Court and were remanded to police custody till February 9.

On Tuesday Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP) Crime, Rupesh Kumar during a press conference informed that the five accused arrested are well educated and were staying in a lodge somewhere in the city. They had arrived at the city about three days ago from Uttar Pradesh. “We have already written to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police asking for the accused persons’ previous crime records and their profiles. As per the statement of the accused, they had procured the firearms from UP,” said Jt. CP, Crime.

Rupesh further informed that so far cops came to know that they had come to the city to commit crimes but it is yet to be found out what plan they had. During the press conference, police said that the accused persons are B.Tech, BA, B,Com etc qualified.

Later, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma also addressed the questions during the press conference and said that the exact motive and further details can only be unearthed after a detailed interrogation. Verma also said that the police have their own way of gathering intelligence and keeping vigilance on suspects.

“Actions are taken when the information matures. We have our way of gathering information,” said CP. It may be mentioned that on Monday evening five youths were arrested in front of the Surendranath College with two pistols and several rounds of ammunition.