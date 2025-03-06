Kolkata Police probes alleged fake caste certificates of 2012 recruits

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has sought reports from several district administrations about the authenticity of caste certificates submitted by several Kolkata Police personnel while applying.

The move comes after the Paschimbanga Adivasi Kalyan Samiti recently alleged that during the recruitment of Constables in the Kolkata Police in 2012 several candidates had submitted forged caste certificates and they are at present serving in the city police force.

After the allegation came to light, a meeting was held in the Lalbazar following which a list of such suspicious Kolkata Police Constables recruited in 2012 was made.

Now the city police authorities are getting in touch with the district administrations to check the authenticity of those caste certificates. After getting the reports from the districts where the said caste certificate holders originally lived or still live, the next step will be decided.