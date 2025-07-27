Kolkata Police plans to restore its heritage-era Dodge Kingsway

Kolkata: In a rare blend of history and heritage, Kolkata Police is planning to restore its vintage Dodge Kingsway—a car that once served the city’s law-keepers in a bygone era.

The initiative seeks not just to repair an old vehicle, but to revive a piece of Kolkata’s institutional memory—a tangible reminder of its mid-century charm and colonial legacy.

The car, bearing registration number WB VAB 2290, is a classic Dodge Kingsway model that was once part of the force’s official fleet. Now, through a recently floated e-tender, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police has begun the process of selecting a contractor to restore the vehicle. The scope of work includes a complete mechanical overhaul, bodywork with rust treatment, electrical and suspension repairs, and interior refurbishment.

The Kingsway—known for its sweeping lines, chrome grille and robust frame—once carried police officers through Kolkata’s stately boulevards. A silent witness to parades down Red Road or long hours outside Writers’ Buildings, the car evokes an era when presence mattered as much as patrol.

A police source involved with the initiative said: “This is part of a broader attempt to reconnect with our legacy”. Though there is no formal word yet on how the car will be used once restored, it is likely to be showcased at ceremonial events or included in heritage exhibitions organised by the force.

The restoration is budgeted at just over Rs 3.28 lakh, and once a contractor is selected, the work is to be completed within seven days of the work order being issued. In cities like London and New York, vintage police vehicles have become powerful visual artefacts—drawing interest not just from historians but also from the public. Kolkata’s initiative echoes that global trend, offering citizens a glimpse into the evolution of policing through metal, memory and motion.

In an era of modern patrol vehicles and digital dashboards, the return of the Dodge Kingsway will offer a graceful nod to a different kind of policing—one where pride, elegance and a quiet authority moved through the city’s streets in gleaming black steel.