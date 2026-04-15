Kolkata Police orders execution of pending warrants before polls

Kolkata: Kolkata Police headquarters has once again reminded all police stations to execute pending arrest warrants and report cases where warrants cannot be carried out.



The move follows a review that found several warrants still pending with elections approaching.

The Election Commission had directed city police to strictly execute non-bailable warrants to prevent any disruption during the poll process. Acting on this, Lalbazar had earlier conveyed the instructions to all police stations and issued a reminder.

Recently, senior officers also asked police stations to prepare lists of troublemakers and notorious criminals in their respective areas, identifying the 10 most prominent names for submission to Lalbazar and onward transmission to the Election Commission.

In the latest directive, police stations have now been asked to execute bailable warrants as well. If any warrant cannot be executed, the reasons must be reported to senior officials through the proper channel.

Police personnel have also been instructed to adhere strictly to existing guidelines governing conduct.

Officials reiterated that directives issued earlier by former Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar on personnel behaviour, including social media and public conduct, must be followed to avoid any controversy.