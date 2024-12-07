Kolkata Police OC accused of rape by actress

Kolkata: A woman, an actress residing with her family in Golpark, made shocking allegations against Indranil Talukdar, an officer-in-charge (OC), MTO Wireless, Ripon Street. The alleged incidents of rape and assault have raised serious concerns about police conduct and accountability.

According to the actress, her ordeal began in 2021 when her husband went missing. During her frantic search across multiple police stations, she met Talukdar, who promised to assist her in locating her husband. This professional relationship soon evolved into a personal one, leading to claims of a deeper involvement with promises of marriage and a shared future after both would divorce their respective partners.

In 2022, she learned that Talukdar was allegedly engaged in multiple illicit relationships. Their relationship reportedly grew tumultuous, prompting the actress to attempt to distance herself, which she claims led to threats against her life.

The actress alleged that Talukdar physically assaulted and raped her at her residence. Despite filing a complaint, she claims no action was taken against him. Subsequently, she faced further threats to retract her statements.

In 2024 at a friend’s wedding anniversary party, the actress alleged she was forcibly drugged and later found unconscious in a compromising state. She suspects that multiple individuals assaulted her during this period of unconsciousness and has since filed a gangrape complaint.