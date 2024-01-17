Kolkata Police mulling to install more speed cameras

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is mulling to install more CCTV cameras to determine the speed of vehicles in order to prosecute the offenders.



According to sources, cops have marked two stretches in the city that need to be covered by speed cameras. Cops have primarily selected the stretch between Ruby Crossing and Garia on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and the stretch between Sinthi and Shyambazar on B T Road. These apart, cops also have plans to increase the number of such cameras on Maa Flyover and AJC Bose Flyover. It is reportedly claimed by the Kolkata Police that 98 per cent of motorists are complying with the traffic norms but the two per cent of the motorists are violating the traffic norms causing one-fourth of the road accidents in the city.

In the past one week, a maximum number of overspeeding cases have been found on the EM Bypass stretch between Patuli twin bridge and Hiland Park.

However, as per the figure compared to the first week of January in 2023, the number of prosecutions have gone down to 1471 in the first week of January 2024 from 2732 prosecutions.