Kolkata Police mandates tenant, domestic help verification

Kolkata: Kolkata Police, on Monday, has informed that the house owners across the city have to submit the details of their domestic helps and tenants mandatorily to the local police station.

In a social media post, it has been mentioned that as per a notification published by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Kolkata, last month, the sharing of the details of tenants and domestic helps are mandatory. However, police dyd not mention whether any legal action will follow if anybody ignores the direction of the police. A proof of the social media post of the Kolkata Police read: “Tenant and domestic help verification is not just a procedural formality but is a crucial crime prevention and community safety measure.

Unverified tenants or employees can be exploited by criminal elements, and timely verification significantly reduces risks of offences such as theft, burglary, fraud, and other security concerns. It may also be noted that, as per the notification No. 302/RPT, dated 24.07.2025 issued by Commissioner of Police, Kolkata under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, furnishing such information is mandatory.

The information can also be done through Kolkata Police Bondhu App.” It may be mentioned that on Saturday, CP, Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma and other senior officials of the city police discussed about the safety of the senior citizens on the backdrop of the elderly woman murder case of Panchasayar. During investigation, of the murder, police had arrested a nurse maid and her accomplice who confessed to the crime.