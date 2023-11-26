Kolkata Police makes several arrests in separate cases of fraud

Kolkata: The bank fraud section of the Kolkata Police nabbed a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of work from home jobs such as online curators and OTT



content appreciators.

Sources said the accused, Sanjib Kumar Das had transacted 1900 times in one day on his current account earlier this month. Das, a resident of Jadavgarh Colony, has a business in his name and also holds a current account in a bank in Garfa. Police came to know that in one go he deposited Rs 3 lakh which was the highest among the all transactions he made so far. It is suspected that the total amount he earned through cheating might go up to more than crores.

A woman, who was duped by Das, had lodged a complaint after losing Rs 3.6 lakh on the pretext of liking videos on social media to earn money. It was alleged that the woman was first added to a Telegram group where she was given tasks to earn money. Though she got some money during initial completion of tasks, later, the woman was asked to deposit about Rs 3.6 lakh to withdraw the money she already earned and to get more tasks having higher value. Despite giving the money when she did not get anything in return the woman lodged a complaint. Last week, cops nabbed Das from his house.

In a separate case of cheating, a bank manager was arrested last week for allegedly obtaining a personal loan using forged documents. Police came to know that the manager of the bank located in Shakespeare Sarani area is one of the members of a gang having a total of eight persons.

In two other cheating cases, police nabbed two others for allegedly alluring people to invest in cryptocurrency. The modus operandi of such gangs is to add people in Telegram groups and lure them by posting attractive returns against investments in cryptocurrency.