Kolkata Police makes first arrest in Watgunge murder case

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has cracked the murder case of the woman in Watgunge and nabbed a man on Thursday morning.



The woman whose body parts were recovered from an abandoned building in Watgunge two days ago was identified on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the woman identified as Durga Sarkhel lived at her in-law’s house in Watgunge. There was a family dispute between Durga and her brother-in-law Nilanjan Sarkhel over running the family.

Durga’s husband, who is a drug addict, was sent to a home recently. Since then Nilanjan used to run his brother’s family. Over the issue, altercations took place several times.

On Monday Durga’s husband fled from the rehab and returned home. During the probe, when cops were checking CCTV footage and trying to find clues, Durga’s maternal family members reportedly approached the Watgunge Police Station as they were unable to contact her for the past couple of days. When they heard the news of the recovery of a mutilated body, they went to the police station. When they were shown the picture of the woman’s head, Durga’s sisters identified her.

Later police reached Durga’s in-law’s house and detained Nilanjan. He was interrogated throughout the night but Nilanjan was trying to avoid answering any question.

Meanwhile, police checked the CCTV footage of the area where Durga used to live. In the footage, Nilanjan was spotted coming out and entering the house with the plastic sheet used for wrapping the bag inside which Durga’s mutilated body was kept. On Thursday, Nilanjan was produced at the Alipore Court and has been remanded to police custody till April 16.

He is being interrogated to find out where the other missing body parts are and ascertain the motive behind such a gruesome murder.