Kolkata Police launches Durga Puja guide map to help pandal hoppers

Kolkata: The Puja guide map of Kolkata Police was launched on Tuesday at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines in presence of the state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal and star footballer of Brazil Ronaldinho.

The guide map has been made by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in association with Kolkata Police which will help pandal hoppers to mark the Puja pandals as well as the roads to reach their destinations. These guide maps will be available from police kiosks across the city.