Kolkata Police junks BJP’s curb claim on Puja celebrations

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Wednesday issued a public advisory denying claims that it is attempting to restrict Durga Puja 2025 celebrations.

The advisory follows allegations by the BJP that the police are enforcing directives aimed at curbing Bengal’s biggest festival.

On Tuesday, the BJP West Bengal unit, through a post on its official X handle, accused the police of executing what it called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “mischievous plan” to halt Durga Puja festivities. The post alleged that Kolkata Police had instructed the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja committee to discontinue light and sound or audio-visual shows inside the pandal due to the expected “influx of devotees.” The BJP further claimed that the restrictions were imposed because the pandal, which had earlier showcased the Ram Mandir, now planned to highlight India’s valour in Operation Sindoor.

The post added: “Kolkata Police, who once received direction from Mamata Banerjee to stop Durga Puja Visarjan for Muharram, cannot digest the fact that the strength of Bharat will be celebrated.”

Responding to these allegations, Kolkata Police released a social media advisory stating that no directive had been issued to halt or restrict any Durga Puja celebrations. It clarified that crowd management measures are taken solely to ensure public safety during the festive season.

The advisory read: “Misinformation is being circulated regarding crowd management measures during Durga Puja 2025... Crowd circulation plans at high-footfall pandals are essential to prevent congestion and manage potential emergency situations. These measures are preventive and should not be misconstrued as interference in traditional observances or community celebrations.” The police urged citizens to rely on official sources for information and refrain from sharing unverified or misleading content.