Kolkata Police issues traffic advisory for Martyrs’ Day rally at Dharmatala

Kolkata: A day after Kolkata Police issued a traffic advisory for Trinamool Congress’s Martyrs’ Day rally at Dharmatala, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the police commissioner to submit an affidavit that there will be no traffic disruption and said it may impose restrictions on the event to avert traffic congestion and the consequent public inconvenience but declined to change the venue this year.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh orally remarked to the AG: “Can you (state) say there will be no congestion? Let the police commissioner submit on affidavit that there will be no traffic disruption. I will impose restrictions… but I will not change the venue.” On Wednesday, Kolkata Police issued a notification regulating traffic from 4:00 am to 9:00 pm. Vehicular movement will be restricted on Amherst Street (North–South), Bidhan Sarani from K C Sen Street to Vivekananda Road (South–North), College Street (South–North), Brabourne Road (North–South), Strand Road from Hare Street to Raja Woodmont Street (South–North), B B Ganguly Street (East–West), Bentinck Street (South–North), New CIT Road (West–East), and Rabindra Sarani from B K Paul Avenue to Lalbazar Street (South–North).

All goods vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities like LPG, petroleum, medicines, and food items, will be restricted citywide from 3:00 am to 8:00 pm. Parking will be prohibited around Victoria Memorial, including AJC Bose Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Casuarina Avenue, and Lovers Lane. Movement of trams and carts will also be suspended or diverted as required.

The petitioners sought relocation of the rally or strict conditions, citing severe public inconvenience expected on July 21. They referred to previous years when arterial roads across Kolkata and Howrah were blocked, goods and passenger vehicle movement halted for up to 20 hours, and access to the High Court disrupted. They argued this violated citizens’ right to free movement under Article 21.

The petitioners said their representation to the police had gone unaddressed. The Advocate General (AG) countered that the rally has long been an annual event and alleged the petitioners were adopting a political posture in court.

The court also observed that the TMC should file an affidavit declaring that from next year, the event will be held at Brigade Parade Ground, Shahid Minar or Salt Lake Stadium.

The matter is listed on Friday for next hearing and final orders.