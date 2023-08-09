Kolkata Police issues new set of timings for movement of goods vehicles

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has published a notification containing a new set of timings for the movement of goods vehicles in the city.



This comes days after the accident in Behala which claimed the life of a minor school student.

As per the notification published on Monday night, Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) and Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) will not be allowed to enter and ply within the city between 6 am and 10 pm. However, the HGVs and MGVs are allowed to ply within the Port area throughout the day. This apart, goods vehicles carrying essential and perishable items like LPG, oxygen, medicines, vegetables and fruits among others are allowed to travel across the city from 10 pm to 8 am and 12 pm to 4 pm. The Light Goods Vehicles (LGV) are allowed to move in the city from 12 pm to 4 pm and 10 pm to 6 am.

This new set of restrictions has already been implemented and will remain in force in addition to other restrictions which are already in effect.