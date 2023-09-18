Kolkata Police issues advisory to prevent financial fraud

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has come up with a set of advisories for people in order to save them from losing money.



The recent trend of cybercrime, which is withdrawing money using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is increasing alarmingly across the country. Amid this, fraudsters are somehow managing to get the fingerprints of people from various documents, including land-related ones.

It is suspected that a section of people in various fields of work such as the land department, telecom sector and others, are allegedly connected with fraudsters and are giving away fingerprints to the fraudsters for a good amount of money.

As per the advisories of the Kolkata Police, people should not use unmasked Aadhaar numbers in physical form or for any KYC documents.

Also, police advised not to use biometrics multiple times on any platform without verification.

In several cases, it was found that the cyber fraud victim was asked to give his biometrics multiple times on the pretext of some problem with the fingerprint machine failing to identify the person. However, the victim’s fingerprints were used to make more transactions or authorise multiple documents.

Police advised people to lock their biometric details from the m-Aadhaar smartphone application to prevent any misuse. In case people fall victim to such fraud, then they must inform the concerned bank within 24 hours. Also, they need to reach an ATM counter to print out a mini statement where their geographic location can be ascertained.

This will be matched with the AEPS withdrawal location. If it does not match then it will be proof that a fraud took place. Also, the victims must lodge a complaint at the local police station or the cybercrime police station as soon as possible.