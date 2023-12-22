Kolkata Police imposes traffic restrictions in about 12 roads

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic, Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to suspend movement of any sort of goods vehicles along the 12 roads that lead to the Maidan and Park Street area from December 24 afternoon till early morning of December 25.

The same restriction will be implemented again from December 25 afternoon and will continue till early morning of December 26.

According to sources, apart from restricting movement of goods vehicles, it has been planned that the both way movement along Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani and all other connecting roads except Chowringhee Road will start from 2 am on December 24 night instead of 10 pm. While Cathedral Road will be closed for vehicular movement, Queensway will be made one way from East to West as and when required.

On December 25, vehicular movement along Park Street from J. L. Nehru Road crossing upto Wood Street crossing and Middleton Street will be suspended in as and when necessary, basis. Both way movement will be allowed along the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road Royed Street crossing up to Park Street crossing.

Russel Street will be closed for vehicular traffic. Apart from vehicular movement restrictions, no vehicles will be allowed to park along Park Street from J. L. Nehru Road crossing to Wood Street, Middleton Street, Short Street, Ho Chi Min Sarani, Elliot Road and other major roads in the area.

Vehicular traffic may also regulated on Christmas Day in and around the Indian Museum, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Alipore Zoo, Praeshnath Temple, Kalighat Temple, Thanthania Kalibari, New Market sector on Lindsey Street, Birla Mandir on Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue and Millennium Park if considered necessary.