Kolkata Police imposes traffic restrictions for PM’s visit

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) has imposed restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles and the parking of cars on several roads owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday.



According to a notification published by Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal, the movement of all types of goods vehicles has been restricted across the city from 5 pm to 9:40 pm on Tuesday and from 8 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.

The time of restrictions may extend depending on the completion of the VVIP movement. This apart, parking of any kind of vehicles is restricted on the route of PM Modi’s convoy starting from Durgapur Bridge near Hudco Crossing till Raj Bhavan South Gate on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the parking of any kind of vehicles is not allowed along the Government Place (East), Esplanade Row (East) and J L Nehru Road from Esplanade Crossing upto gate number 5 of the Esplanade Metro station.

These restrictions are being enforced in addition to the existing restrictions.