Kolkata Police imposes Sec 144 for 2 months

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, the Kolkata Police (KP) have imposed Section 144 in the city for two months, banning all meetings and processions. Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal announced that no political or non-political groups will be permitted to organise such events in Kolkata from May 28 to July 26. This decision aims to maintain peace in the city.



Section 144 prohibits gatherings of more than five people. The affected areas include the jurisdictions of Bowbazar Police Station, Hare Street Police Station, the headquarters of Kolkata Traffic Guard and the area from K C Das Crossing to Victoria House (CESC head office) and its surroundings. The measure is intended to prevent disturbances and potential violence before and after elections.

Confidential sources indicated possible violent protests in these areas, posing a threat to public peace and safety. Therefore, Section 144 will be enforced to ensure the city’s tranquility.