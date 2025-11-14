Kolkata Police impose traffic curbs, mounts high security

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is leaving no stone unturned to secure Eden Gardens during the India–South Africa Test match beginning Friday.

Apart from the stadium, the hotels accommodating the two teams have also been placed under heightened security. According to sources, a day after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that has claimed around 13 lives so far, Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma and senior Kolkata Police officers visited Eden Gardens to review the security arrangements. After the inspection, Verma said the measures were already in place. He added that, along with the venue, the team hotels were under stringent police cover.

The movement routes of players, including their travel between the stadium and hotels on match days, have also been secured. Police have planned extensive traffic regulations in the vicinity of Eden Gardens, Babughat and parts of the Maidan between 7 am and 7 pm from Friday (November 14) till Tuesday (November 18). Ksudhiram Bose Road (Auckland Road), North Brooke Avenue and Gostho Pal Sarani (Kingsway) will remain closed to vehicular movement. High Court–bound vehicles may be allowed along Esplanade Row West instead of Auckland Road and North Brooke Avenue, depending on requirements. Buses and minibuses coming from south Kolkata towards BBD Bag will be diverted from RR Avenue to Government Place East, Old Court House Street and BBD Bag, and also from JL Nehru Road towards Bentinck Street, Mission Row, Mangoe Lane and BBD Bag, depending on traffic volume or as decided by police on duty.

Similarly, buses and minibuses from north and east Kolkata will be diverted from Central Avenue to Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Mangoe Lane and BBD Bag; from SN Banerjee Road towards RR Avenue, Government Place East, Old Court House Street and BBD Bag for westward traffic; and from Old Court House Street to Esplanade Row East and JL Nehru Road for southbound movement, as required by traffic police.