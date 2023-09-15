Kolkata Police holds meet to brief representatives of as many as 10 countries

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Thursday conducted a meeting with the representatives of 10 countries to brief them on the preparatory measures for the World Cup cricket matches which are scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens.



According to police sources, the representatives of the foreign countries asked about the steps taken by the police for the security of their citizens when they would be coming to the city to witness the cricket matches.

On behalf of the Kolkata Police, Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal assured the representatives that they have made several plans for the safety of the foreign nationals. Also, he informed them about the dos and don’ts to be followed when they would arrive in the city.

Police also briefed them about what to do and where to approach in case of any issues during their visit to Kolkata. Apart from Goyal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters, Pandey Santosh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) II, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar and divisional Deputy Commissioners were present.