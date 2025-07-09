Kolkata Police highlight drop in road fatalities; statewide events mark closure

Kolkata: Attending the closing ceremony of the Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) Road Safety Week at the Alipore Body Guard Lines on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma stated that although the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police has expanded over the past few years, the rate of fatalities has significantly decreased.

Several students and children were presented with awards during the event.

In his speech, Verma emphasised that the fatality rate has dropped considerably. Citing an example from his tenure as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Traffic, Kolkata, he noted that the number of fatal accidents at that time was around 400. However, that figure has now fallen to fewer than 200.

According to the Commissioner, approximately 189 fatal accidents were recorded last year. He also remarked that although traffic rules are taught to everyone, many still fail to follow them. “Most fatal accidents occur due to riding motorcycles without helmets, speeding, and drinking and driving. We are poor learners—everyone should strive to be better learners,” said the CP.

Verma also emphasised that all road users must be aware of road safety norms and regulations, as everyone has equal rights when using the road.

“There are certain obstacles that cannot be changed. For proper traffic management, around 30 per cent of the total area should ideally be roads. However, we only have about 3 to 4 per cent road coverage. Despite this limitation, the fatality rate is decreasing,” he said. He further noted: “Last year, during the first six months, there were 89 fatal accidents. This year, that number has dropped to 83 in the same period.”

Apart from Kolkata, the closing ceremony of the Safe Drive Save Life road safety week was observed across the state, including within the Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

On Tuesday, a programme was held in New Town where minister-of-state for Transport, Dilip Mondal, participated alongside Additional Director General (ADG) of Traffic, Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officers. During the event, a motorcycle rally featuring traffic personnel from the Bidhannagar Commissionerate was flagged off by the minister and senior police officials.

As part of the programme, many students who actively participated in the week-long awareness campaign were awarded motorcycle helmets and T-shirts bearing the SDSL monogram. Helmets were also distributed among several youths working as delivery personnel for various online food and grocery delivery platforms.